MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $35.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.