Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Cut by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $316.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.