Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Reduced by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. 69,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,292. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

