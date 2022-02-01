Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

