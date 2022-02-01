Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

