Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MON opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

