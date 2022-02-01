Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $76.50

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Moonriver has a market cap of $228.09 million and approximately $21.00 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $76.50 or 0.00198181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver's total supply is 10,250,941 coins and its circulating supply is 2,981,485 coins.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

