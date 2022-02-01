Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 23,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,576. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
