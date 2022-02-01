Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 23,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,576. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

