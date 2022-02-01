Morgan Stanley Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $428.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $428.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $369.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.16. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $287.60 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,486,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.