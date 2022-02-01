Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,940 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

