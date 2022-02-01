Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 4.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 60,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,838,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.