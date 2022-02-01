Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,206 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Movano in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Movano in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Movano in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,515. Movano has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

