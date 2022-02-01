Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.44. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,686. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.