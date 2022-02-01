MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $602.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $619.43.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $536.12 on Friday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.