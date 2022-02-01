Multiplier Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Multiplier has a total market cap of $12,525.89 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

