National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NAUH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 10,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570. National American University has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
National American University Company Profile
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.