National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.050-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.05-$5.45 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

