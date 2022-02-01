National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.06) to GBX 1,105 ($14.86) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.