National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Michael E. Mcgrath Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

