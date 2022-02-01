National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Down to $41.60

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $40.57. National Research shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in National Research by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

