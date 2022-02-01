Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $278,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,469 shares of company stock valued at $176,137,503 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.