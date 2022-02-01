NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.95).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.29) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.60. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.