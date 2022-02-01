Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.17. Navigator shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 105.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.