Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 3.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $428.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.51 and its 200 day moving average is $583.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

