Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $450.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $595.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix stock opened at $427.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.63. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

