NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

