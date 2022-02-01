NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NET opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock valued at $101,499,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.