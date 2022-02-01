NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,423 shares of company stock valued at $84,216,673. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

