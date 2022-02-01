NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.