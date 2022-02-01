News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in News by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

