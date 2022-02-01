News (NWSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

