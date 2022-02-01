NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

