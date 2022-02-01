NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,913 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 151.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

