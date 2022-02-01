NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 2,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

