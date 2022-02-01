NFTb Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, NFTb has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $14.28 million and $680,234.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

