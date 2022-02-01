Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Nihon Kohden stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

