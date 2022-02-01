Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

NIO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 702,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,117,836. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

