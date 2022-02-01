Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

