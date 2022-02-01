NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 39,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,343,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

