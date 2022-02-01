Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,928,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after acquiring an additional 148,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,415,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,795. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.