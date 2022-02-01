Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NMT stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

