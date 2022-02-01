Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

