NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.20. 4,027,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,866. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.