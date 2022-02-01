O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $110,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.