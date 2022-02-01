O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 305.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,905 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

