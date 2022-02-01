O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $344.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

