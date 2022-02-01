O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after purchasing an additional 104,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

FIVE opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

