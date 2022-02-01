O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.