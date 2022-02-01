O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

