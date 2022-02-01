Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

